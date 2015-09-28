Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 28
Levski Sofia 1 Botev Plovdiv 0
Sunday, September 27
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Slavia Sofia 0
Montana 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 0
Saturday, September 26
Cherno More Varna 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0
Ludogorets 1 Litex Lovech 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Litex Lovech 10 5 4 1 12 6 19
-------------------------
2 Ludogorets 10 5 4 1 14 8 19
3 Levski Sofia 10 5 3 2 10 6 18
-------------------------
4 Slavia Sofia 10 4 3 3 10 6 15
-------------------------
5 Cherno More Varna 10 4 2 4 10 10 14
6 Beroe Stara Zagora 10 3 5 2 5 5 14
7 Montana 10 3 3 4 12 8 12
8 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 10 3 2 5 9 13 11
-------------------------
9 Botev Plovdiv 10 2 3 5 6 15 9
-------------------------
10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 10 0 3 7 2 13 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation