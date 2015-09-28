Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Monday Monday, September 28 Levski Sofia 1 Botev Plovdiv 0 Sunday, September 27 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Slavia Sofia 0 Montana 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 0 Saturday, September 26 Cherno More Varna 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 Ludogorets 1 Litex Lovech 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Litex Lovech 10 5 4 1 12 6 19 ------------------------- 2 Ludogorets 10 5 4 1 14 8 19 3 Levski Sofia 10 5 3 2 10 6 18 ------------------------- 4 Slavia Sofia 10 4 3 3 10 6 15 ------------------------- 5 Cherno More Varna 10 4 2 4 10 10 14 6 Beroe Stara Zagora 10 3 5 2 5 5 14 7 Montana 10 3 3 4 12 8 12 8 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 10 3 2 5 9 13 11 ------------------------- 9 Botev Plovdiv 10 2 3 5 6 15 9 ------------------------- 10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 10 0 3 7 2 13 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation