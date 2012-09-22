Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Botev Plovdiv 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 2 Botev Vratsa 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0 Levski Sofia 2 Pirin Gotse Delchev 0 Ludogorets 1 CSKA Sofia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Levski Sofia 6 6 0 0 14 2 18 ------------------------- 2 Ludogorets 6 6 0 0 13 2 18 3 Botev Plovdiv 6 3 1 2 10 6 10 ------------------------- 4 Slavia Sofia 5 3 1 1 11 5 10 ------------------------- 5 Beroe Stara Zagora 6 3 0 3 10 12 9 6 Pirin Gotse Delchev 6 3 0 3 5 9 9 7 Litex Lovech 5 2 2 1 6 3 8 8 Lokomotiv Sofia 5 2 2 1 8 3 8 9 CSKA Sofia 6 2 2 2 8 4 8 10 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 6 1 4 1 8 5 7 11 Cherno More Varna 5 1 2 2 1 7 5 12 Etar Veliko Tarnovo 5 1 0 4 3 8 3 ------------------------- 13 Botev Vratsa 6 1 0 5 2 16 3 14 FK Montana 5 1 0 4 5 10 3 15 Chernomorets Burgas 5 0 2 3 2 6 2 16 Minyor Pernik 5 0 2 3 3 11 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Etar Veliko Tarnovo v Litex Lovech (1400) FK Montana v Cherno More Varna (1400) Slavia Sofia v Lokomotiv Sofia (1400) Chernomorets Burgas v Minyor Pernik (1700)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.