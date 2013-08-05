Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday
Monday, August 5
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 1
Sunday, August 4
Litex Lovech 0 Botev Plovdiv 0
Pirin Gotse Delchev 0 Levski Sofia 2
Saturday, August 3
CSKA Sofia 0 Cherno More Varna 0
Lyubimets 2007 2 Lokomotiv Sofia 1
Slavia Sofia 0 Ludogorets 3
Friday, August 2
Chernomorets Burgas 2 Naftex Bourgas 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Botev Plovdiv 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
2 Litex Lovech 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
3 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
4 Naftex Bourgas 3 2 0 1 5 6 6
5 Lyubimets 2007 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
6 Ludogorets 3 2 0 1 4 1 6
7 Beroe Stara Zagora 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
-------------------------
8 Levski Sofia 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
9 CSKA Sofia 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
10 Chernomorets Burgas 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
11 Cherno More Varna 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
12 Lokomotiv Sofia 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
13 Pirin Gotse Delchev 3 0 1 2 3 11 1
14 Slavia Sofia 3 0 1 2 0 5 1
1-7: Championship play-off
8-14: Relegation play-off