Soccer-Iraqis considering new approach to US-born Meram
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, July 26 Cherno More Varna 0 Ludogorets 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Slavia Sofia 1 Marek Dupnitsa 2 Haskovo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slavia Sofia 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 2 Marek Dupnitsa 2 1 0 1 3 5 3 3 Botev Plovdiv 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 CSKA Sofia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Haskovo 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 6 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 ------------------------- 7 Cherno More Varna 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 8 Beroe Stara Zagora 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Levski Sofia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Ludogorets 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 11 Litex Lovech 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 11 Lokomotiv Sofia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 27 CSKA Sofia v Levski Sofia (1630) Beroe Stara Zagora v Botev Plovdiv (1700) Monday, July 28 Lokomotiv Sofia v Litex Lovech (1530)
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Monday Sunday, March 19 Millonarios 3 Santa Fe 0 Tolima 2 Atletico Huila 0 Deportivo Cali 2 America 1 Jaguares 2 Tigres 1 Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Puebla 0 Monarcas Morelia 1 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings