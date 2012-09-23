Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 23 Chernomorets Burgas 2 Minyor Pernik 0 Etar Veliko Tarnovo 0 Litex Lovech 4 FK Montana 3 Cherno More Varna 1 Slavia Sofia 2 Lokomotiv Sofia 0 Saturday, September 22 Botev Plovdiv 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 2 Botev Vratsa 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0 Levski Sofia 2 Pirin Gotse Delchev 0 Ludogorets 1 CSKA Sofia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Levski Sofia 6 6 0 0 14 2 18 ------------------------- 2 Ludogorets 6 6 0 0 13 2 18 3 Slavia Sofia 6 4 1 1 13 5 13 ------------------------- 4 Litex Lovech 6 3 2 1 10 3 11 ------------------------- 5 Botev Plovdiv 6 3 1 2 10 6 10 6 Beroe Stara Zagora 6 3 0 3 10 12 9 7 Pirin Gotse Delchev 6 3 0 3 5 9 9 8 CSKA Sofia 6 2 2 2 8 4 8 9 Lokomotiv Sofia 6 2 2 2 8 5 8 10 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 6 1 4 1 8 5 7 11 FK Montana 6 2 0 4 8 11 6 12 Chernomorets Burgas 6 1 2 3 4 6 5 ------------------------- 13 Cherno More Varna 6 1 2 3 2 10 5 14 Etar Veliko Tarnovo 6 1 0 5 3 12 3 15 Botev Vratsa 6 1 0 5 2 16 3 16 Minyor Pernik 6 0 2 4 3 13 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-16: Relegation