Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 28 Ludogorets 1 Slavia Sofia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 7 4 2 1 11 6 14 ------------------------- 2 Slavia Sofia 7 3 3 1 8 2 12 3 Litex Lovech 6 3 3 0 8 4 12 ------------------------- 4 Beroe Stara Zagora 6 2 4 0 4 2 10 ------------------------- 5 Cherno More Varna 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 5 Levski Sofia 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 7 Botev Plovdiv 6 1 3 2 3 9 6 8 Montana 6 1 2 3 8 6 5 ------------------------- 9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 6 1 2 3 4 8 5 ------------------------- 10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 6 0 1 5 1 10 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 Botev Plovdiv v Cherno More Varna (1430) Litex Lovech v Beroe Stara Zagora (1700) Sunday, August 30 Montana v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1430) Levski Sofia v Pirin Blagoevgrad (1700)
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina