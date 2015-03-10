Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 10 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0 Botev Plovdiv 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 21 13 5 3 43 14 44 2 CSKA Sofia 21 13 5 3 39 13 44 3 Lokomotiv Sofia 21 12 2 7 29 24 38 4 Beroe Stara Zagora 21 11 4 6 34 21 37 5 Litex Lovech 21 11 3 7 36 24 36 6 Botev Plovdiv 21 10 3 8 30 26 33 ------------------------- 7 Levski Sofia 21 9 4 8 32 25 31 8 Cherno More Varna 21 8 4 9 25 24 28 9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 21 5 5 11 13 35 20 10 Slavia Sofia 20 5 5 10 19 26 20 11 Marek Dupnitsa 21 3 5 13 8 41 14 12 Haskovo 20 2 1 17 11 46 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 13 Cherno More Varna v Haskovo (1230) Litex Lovech v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1500) Saturday, March 14 Slavia Sofia v Ludogorets (1230) Levski Sofia v Marek Dupnitsa (1500) Sunday, March 15 Beroe Stara Zagora v Lokomotiv Sofia (1100) Botev Plovdiv v CSKA Sofia (1330)
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S