Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 10
Cherno More Varna 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0
Ludogorets 3 CSKA Sofia 0
Pirin Gotse Delchev 1 Litex Lovech 5
Friday, August 9
Naftex Bourgas 1 Slavia Sofia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Litex Lovech 4 3 1 0 11 2 10
2 Ludogorets 4 3 0 1 7 1 9
3 Botev Plovdiv 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
4 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
5 Naftex Bourgas 4 2 1 1 6 7 7
6 Lyubimets 2007 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
7 Cherno More Varna 4 1 2 1 1 1 5
-------------------------
8 Beroe Stara Zagora 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
9 Levski Sofia 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
10 Chernomorets Burgas 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
11 CSKA Sofia 4 0 3 1 1 4 3
12 Slavia Sofia 4 0 2 2 1 6 2
13 Lokomotiv Sofia 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
14 Pirin Gotse Delchev 4 0 1 3 4 16 1
1-7: Championship play-off
8-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 11
Botev Plovdiv v Lyubimets 2007 (1500)
Levski Sofia v Beroe Stara Zagora (1700)
Monday, August 12
Lokomotiv Sofia v Chernomorets Burgas (1500)