Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0 Dunav 2010 0 Montana 0 CSKA-Sofia 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Levski Sofia 10 7 3 0 19 4 24 2 Ludogorets 9 7 1 1 25 9 22 3 CSKA-Sofia 11 6 3 2 18 6 21 4 Dunav 2010 11 5 4 2 12 6 19 5 Botev Plovdiv 10 5 2 3 18 15 17 6 Cherno More Varna 10 5 2 3 12 11 17 ------------------------- 7 Beroe Stara Zagora 9 4 1 4 8 11 13 8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 10 4 1 5 11 15 13 9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 11 3 4 4 18 19 13 10 Slavia Sofia 10 3 1 6 14 20 10 11 Vereya 10 3 1 6 9 18 10 12 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 10 2 2 6 9 17 8 13 Naftex Bourgas 10 2 1 7 9 18 7 14 Montana 11 1 2 8 6 19 5 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Botev Plovdiv v Cherno More Varna (1200) Levski Sofia v Beroe Stara Zagora (1430) Ludogorets v Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa (1700) Sunday, October 23 Slavia Sofia v Pirin Blagoevgrad (1430) Vereya v Naftex Bourgas (1700)