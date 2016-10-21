Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0 Dunav 2010 0 Montana 0 CSKA-Sofia 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Levski Sofia 10 7 3 0 19 4 24 2 Ludogorets 9 7 1 1 25 9 22 3 CSKA-Sofia 11 6 3 2 18 6 21 4 Dunav 2010 11 5 4 2 12 6 19 5 Botev Plovdiv 10 5 2 3 18 15 17 6 Cherno More Varna 10 5 2 3 12 11 17 ------------------------- 7 Beroe Stara Zagora 9 4 1 4 8 11 13 8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 10 4 1 5 11 15 13 9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 11 3 4 4 18 19 13 10 Slavia Sofia 10 3 1 6 14 20 10 11 Vereya 10 3 1 6 9 18 10 12 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 10 2 2 6 9 17 8 13 Naftex Bourgas 10 2 1 7 9 18 7 14 Montana 11 1 2 8 6 19 5 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Botev Plovdiv v Cherno More Varna (1200) Levski Sofia v Beroe Stara Zagora (1430) Ludogorets v Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa (1700) Sunday, October 23 Slavia Sofia v Pirin Blagoevgrad (1430) Vereya v Naftex Bourgas (1700)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)