March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Relegation Group matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 26
Lokomotiv Sofia 0 Beroe Stara Zagora 0
Lyubimets 2007 1 Pirin Gotse Delchev 2
Tuesday, March 25
Chernomorets Burgas 4 Naftex Bourgas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Beroe Stara Zagora 28 12 7 9 33 25 43
2 Lokomotiv Sofia 29 11 5 13 33 44 38
3 Slavia Sofia 28 9 7 12 40 40 34
-------------------------
4 Chernomorets Burgas 29 9 4 16 41 47 31
5 Pirin Gotse Delchev 29 5 3 21 26 75 18
6 Lyubimets 2007 28 5 3 20 19 73 18
7 Naftex Bourgas 29 3 3 23 16 77 12
4-7: Relegation