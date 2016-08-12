Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 12 Dunav 2010 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 Montana 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dunav 2010 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 2 Cherno More Varna 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 3 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3 1 2 0 6 3 5 4 Vereya 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 5 Ludogorets 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 6 Beroe Stara Zagora 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 6 CSKA-Sofia 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 ------------------------- 8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 9 Levski Sofia 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 10 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 10 Naftex Bourgas 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 12 Botev Plovdiv 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 13 Montana 3 0 1 2 0 4 1 14 Slavia Sofia 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 1-7: Championship play-off 8-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 13 Beroe Stara Zagora v Vereya (1600) Levski Sofia v Ludogorets (1815) Sunday, August 14 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa v Cherno More Varna (1600) CSKA-Sofia v Naftex Bourgas (1815) Monday, August 15 Botev Plovdiv v Slavia Sofia (1700)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.