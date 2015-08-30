Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Levski Sofia 0 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0
Montana 2 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0
Saturday, August 29
Botev Plovdiv 2 Cherno More Varna 1
Litex Lovech 0 Beroe Stara Zagora 1
Friday, August 28
Ludogorets 1 Slavia Sofia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 7 4 2 1 11 6 14
-------------------------
2 Beroe Stara Zagora 7 3 4 0 5 2 13
3 Slavia Sofia 7 3 3 1 8 2 12
-------------------------
4 Litex Lovech 7 3 3 1 8 5 12
-------------------------
5 Levski Sofia 7 2 3 2 6 6 9
6 Botev Plovdiv 7 2 3 2 5 10 9
7 Montana 7 2 2 3 10 6 8
8 Cherno More Varna 7 2 2 3 7 8 8
-------------------------
9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 7 1 2 4 4 10 5
-------------------------
10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 7 0 2 5 1 10 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation