Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Botev Plovdiv 1 Montana 0
Litex Lovech 1 Levski Sofia 2
Saturday, October 3
Ludogorets 1 Cherno More Varna 1
Slavia Sofia 0 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0
Friday, October 2
Beroe Stara Zagora 2 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Levski Sofia 11 6 3 2 12 7 21
-------------------------
2 Ludogorets 11 5 5 1 15 9 20
3 Litex Lovech 11 5 4 2 13 8 19
-------------------------
4 Beroe Stara Zagora 11 4 5 2 7 5 17
-------------------------
5 Slavia Sofia 11 4 4 3 10 6 16
6 Cherno More Varna 11 4 3 4 11 11 15
7 Montana 11 3 3 5 12 9 12
8 Botev Plovdiv 11 3 3 5 7 15 12
-------------------------
9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 11 3 2 6 9 15 11
-------------------------
10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 11 0 4 7 2 13 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation