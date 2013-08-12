Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday
Monday, August 12
Lokomotiv Sofia 2 Chernomorets Burgas 1
Sunday, August 11
Botev Plovdiv 1 Lyubimets 2007 2
Levski Sofia 0 Beroe Stara Zagora 0
Saturday, August 10
Cherno More Varna 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0
Ludogorets 3 CSKA Sofia 0
Pirin Gotse Delchev 1 Litex Lovech 5
Friday, August 9
Naftex Bourgas 1 Slavia Sofia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Litex Lovech 4 3 1 0 11 2 10
2 Lyubimets 2007 4 3 0 1 5 3 9
3 Ludogorets 4 3 0 1 7 1 9
4 Botev Plovdiv 4 2 1 1 10 4 7
5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
6 Naftex Bourgas 4 2 1 1 6 7 7
7 Beroe Stara Zagora 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
-------------------------
8 Cherno More Varna 4 1 2 1 1 1 5
9 Levski Sofia 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
10 Lokomotiv Sofia 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
11 Chernomorets Burgas 4 1 0 3 4 6 3
12 CSKA Sofia 4 0 3 1 1 4 3
13 Slavia Sofia 4 0 2 2 1 6 2
14 Pirin Gotse Delchev 4 0 1 3 4 16 1
1-7: Championship play-off
8-14: Relegation play-off