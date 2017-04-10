Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Group A matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Vereya 0 Slavia Sofia 1 Friday, April 7 Botev Plovdiv 7 Montana 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Botev Plovdiv 27 11 5 11 43 43 38 2 Slavia Sofia 27 9 4 14 31 45 31 ------------------------- 3 Vereya 27 8 6 13 22 37 30 4 Montana 27 3 3 21 17 56 12 1-2: Europa League play-off 3-4: Relegation play-off
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17