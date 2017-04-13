Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Group B matches on Thursday Thursday, April 13 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 1 Naftex Bourgas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 27 11 4 12 32 37 37 2 Beroe Stara Zagora 27 10 5 12 29 31 35 ------------------------- 3 Naftex Bourgas 28 7 6 15 29 40 27 4 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 28 6 8 14 26 42 26 1-2: Europa League play-off 3-4: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, April 14 Beroe Stara Zagora v Pirin Blagoevgrad (1500)
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A