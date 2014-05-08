May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Relegation Group matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 8
Slavia Sofia 1 Chernomorets Burgas 0
Wednesday, May 7
Beroe Stara Zagora 4 Lyubimets 2007 1
Naftex Bourgas 2 Pirin Gotse Delchev 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Beroe Stara Zagora 36 19 7 10 53 28 64
2 Lokomotiv Sofia 36 15 6 15 43 49 51
3 Slavia Sofia 36 14 7 15 53 45 49
-------------------------
R4 Chernomorets Burgas 37 13 5 19 55 60 44
R5 Naftex Bourgas 37 7 4 26 26 89 25
R6 Pirin Gotse Delchev 36 6 4 26 34 87 22
R7 Lyubimets 2007 36 5 3 28 22 101 18
-------------------------
R - Relegated
4-7: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 12
Chernomorets Burgas v Lokomotiv Sofia (1500)
Lyubimets 2007 v Slavia Sofia (1500)
Pirin Gotse Delchev v Beroe Stara Zagora (1500)