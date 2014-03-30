March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Relegation Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 30
Beroe Stara Zagora 3 Chernomorets Burgas 0
Naftex Bourgas 3 Lyubimets 2007 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Beroe Stara Zagora 29 13 7 9 36 25 46
2 Lokomotiv Sofia 29 11 5 13 33 44 38
3 Slavia Sofia 28 9 7 12 40 40 34
-------------------------
4 Chernomorets Burgas 30 9 4 17 41 50 31
5 Pirin Gotse Delchev 29 5 3 21 26 75 18
6 Lyubimets 2007 29 5 3 21 20 76 18
7 Naftex Bourgas 30 4 3 23 19 78 15
4-7: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 31
Slavia Sofia v Lokomotiv Sofia (1400)