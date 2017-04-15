Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Group A matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Montana 3 Slavia Sofia 4 Friday, April 14 Botev Plovdiv 0 Vereya 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Botev Plovdiv 28 11 5 12 43 44 38 2 Slavia Sofia 28 10 4 14 35 48 34 ------------------------- 3 Vereya 28 9 6 13 23 37 33 4 Montana 28 3 3 22 20 60 12 1-2: Europa League play-off 3-4: Relegation play-off
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A