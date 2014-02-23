Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, February 23 Botev Plovdiv 2 Ludogorets 2 Litex Lovech 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 0 Saturday, February 22 Levski Sofia 2 Slavia Sofia 2 Lokomotiv Sofia 5 Naftex Bourgas 0 Lyubimets 2007 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Friday, February 21 Pirin Gotse Delchev 1 Cherno More Varna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 24 17 3 4 52 14 54 2 Litex Lovech 24 16 5 3 57 25 53 3 Levski Sofia 24 13 5 6 45 22 44 4 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 24 14 2 8 41 26 44 5 CSKA Sofia 23 12 6 5 38 13 42 6 Botev Plovdiv 24 11 7 6 40 20 40 7 Cherno More Varna 24 11 7 6 26 19 40 ------------------------- 8 Beroe Stara Zagora 24 9 6 9 24 24 33 9 Slavia Sofia 24 7 7 10 31 34 28 10 Lokomotiv Sofia 24 8 4 12 28 40 28 11 Chernomorets Burgas 23 6 3 14 27 40 21 12 Lyubimets 2007 24 5 3 16 18 57 18 13 Pirin Gotse Delchev 24 3 3 18 20 64 12 14 Naftex Bourgas 24 3 3 18 13 62 12 1-7: Championship play-off 8-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 24 Chernomorets Burgas v CSKA Sofia (1530)