April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Champions Group matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Dunav 2010 1 Cherno More Varna 0 Friday, April 14 Ludogorets 0 Levski Sofia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 28 21 5 2 69 20 68 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 28 16 7 5 43 17 55 ------------------------- 3 CSKA-Sofia 28 15 7 6 40 18 52 ------------------------- 4 Dunav 2010 28 12 8 8 34 31 44 5 Cherno More Varna 28 12 7 9 31 28 43 6 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 28 10 9 9 36 37 39 1: Champions League preliminary round 2: Europa League preliminary round 3: Europa League play-off