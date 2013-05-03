May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 3
Botev Vratsa 2 Etar 1924 1
Litex Lovech 2 FK Montana 0
Ludogorets 3 Chernomorets Burgas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 25 18 6 1 46 10 60
-------------------------
2 Levski Sofia 25 18 4 3 49 17 58
3 Botev Plovdiv 24 15 5 4 41 18 50
-------------------------
4 CSKA Sofia 24 14 6 4 42 15 48
-------------------------
5 Litex Lovech 25 14 4 7 52 19 46
6 Chernomorets Burgas 25 11 4 10 25 25 37
7 Slavia Sofia 25 10 5 10 31 30 35
8 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 25 9 8 8 31 27 35
9 Beroe Stara Zagora 25 10 5 10 30 34 35
10 Pirin Gotse Delchev 25 8 4 13 24 50 28
11 Cherno More Varna 25 6 7 12 24 35 25
12 Lokomotiv Sofia 25 5 9 11 21 31 24
-------------------------
13 Botev Vratsa 25 6 6 13 16 40 24
14 Minyor Pernik 25 5 5 15 19 40 20
15 Etar 1924 25 4 4 17 19 58 16
16 FK Montana 25 3 4 18 23 44 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 4
CSKA Sofia v Botev Plovdiv (1630)
Monday, May 6
Levski Sofia v Minyor Pernik (1500)