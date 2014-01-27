SOFIA Jan 27 Levski Sofia winger Garry Rodrigues has joined La Liga strugglers Elche until the end of the season, the 26-times Bulgarian champions said on Monday.

The 23-year-old Cape Verde international, who refused a trial with English top-flight team West Ham United earlier this month, scored 21 goals in 45 matches after joining Levski in February.

"I'm really pleased with the opportunity to play in such a strong championship," the Dutch-born Rodrigues told local media.

Alicante-based Elche are fourth from bottom. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)