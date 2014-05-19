SOFIA May 19 Bulgaria midfielder Simeon Slavchev has joined Portugal's Sporting from Litex Lovech, the Bulgarian club said on Monday.

"It's official now, he signed a three-year contract and the deal includes an option for two more years," Litex manager Stoycho Stoilov told local media.

Litex did not give financial details of the deal but Bulgarian and Portuguese media have widely reported the transfer fee to be 2.5 million euros ($3.43 million).

The 20-year-old made his senior international debut in Bulgaria's World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic last October following some outstanding performances in the domestic league.

Slavchev, considered to be one of the best young players in the Balkan country, scored 14 goals in 34 league matches this season.

Sporting finished second in the Portuguese championship, seven points behind champions Benfica. The Lisbon side will play in the Champions League group stage next season. ($1 = 0.7297 Euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Justin Palmer)