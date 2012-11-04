SOFIA Nov 4 Martin Kushev resigned as coach of Slavia Sofia after Sunday's 1-0 defeat at lowly Botev Vratsa, the Bulgarian club said on Sunday.

Slavia, founded in 1913, are the oldest Sofia club and president Ventsislav Stefanov said before the start of the season that The Whites would do their best to win the title to mark the 100th anniversary.

However, the seven-times Bulgarian champions made a mediocre start to the league campaign as they failed to score in their last five matches in the domestic championship.

Slavia are eighth in the standings with 14 points from 11 matches, 14 points behind leaders Levski Sofia. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John Mehaffey)