SOFIA, June 5 Slavia Sofia have parted company with manager Velislav Vutsov and replaced him with assistant coach Asen Bukarev, the seven-times Bulgarian champions said on Wednesday.

The flamboyant Vutsov, known for his strong views and emotional outbursts, began his second stint as coach of the oldest Sofia club following Martin Kushev's departure in November but failed to deliver success in their centenary year.

Before the start of the campaign, Slavia president Ventseslav Stefanov said The Whites would do their best to lift a trophy to mark their 100th anniversary but they came eighth in the league and lost in the Bulgarian Cup semi-finals.

Former CSKA Sofia and Levski Sofia midfielder Bukarev, 34, who played several times for Bulgaria, has no experience as a manager having been Slavia's assistant coach for one season. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)