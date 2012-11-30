SOFIA Nov 30 Velislav Vutsov began his second stint as coach of Slavia Sofia on Friday as the replacement for Martin Kushev, who was released by the seven-times Bulgarian champions.

Slavia turned to Vutsov less than 24 hours after announcing former Bulgaria international Voyn Voynov would take charge of the team on a temporary basis following Kushev's departure on Thursday.

Former Levski Sofia coach Vutsov, 45, who earned a reputation for his emotional outbursts and strong views, signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Slavia.

"I'm extremely happy that I can work again at Slavia," Vutsov, who coached the oldest Sofia club during the 2009-2010 season told a news conference. "I feel at home here."

After a run of eight matches without a win, The Whites slumped to ninth in the standings with 16 points from 14 games, 19 behind leaders Ludogorets. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Wildey)