SOFIA Nov 29 Slavia Sofia have released coach Martin Kushev, a day after their 2-0 league loss at Chernomorets Burgas, the seven-times Bulgarian champions said on Thursday.

Former Bulgaria international Voyn Voynov, who was Kushev's assistant, will take charge on a temporary basis.

Earlier this month, Kushev quit following Slavia's 1-0 defeat at lowly Botev Vratsa and with fans calling for his departure but the club refused to accept the 39-year-old former striker's resignation.

Kushev is the ninth coaching victim since the Bulgarian league season started in August.

The Whites, who failed to score in seven of their last eight league matches, are ninth in the standings with 16 points from 14 games, 19 behind leaders Ludogorets. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Wildey)