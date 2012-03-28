SOFIA, March 28 Four-times champions Lokomotiv Sofia could quit the Bulgarian championship if they are not allowed to play at their home stadium, owner Nikolay Gigov told reporters.

Their league clash against Slavia Sofia on Wednesday was postponed after police refused to provide security for the match, saying they could not guarantee spectator safety due to poor conditions at the stadium in the district of Nadezhda.

"Well, we'll play at Cherno More Varna (on Sunday) and against Levski Sofia (on April 8) but if the situation remains like this we'll quit and not finish the championship," Gigov said.

He expected Slavia Sofia to be awarded a 3-0 win for the game.

"I would like to congratulate Slavia for the win but this is an attack against us and against football," the Lokomotiv owner said.

"We have all the necessary documents but the police say we can't play at our stadium. I've talked to the sports minister and to the regional governor and they assured me there's no problem for us playing at the Lokomotiv stadium."

Lokomotiv played their home games at the Vasil Levski national stadium in the first half of the season but the Bulgarian Football Union allowed them to return to their ground for the second part of the championship.

The Railwaymen are 13th in the standings with 17 points from 20 matches, only four above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing By Alison Wildey)