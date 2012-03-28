SOFIA, March 28 Four-times champions Lokomotiv
Sofia could quit the Bulgarian championship if they are not
allowed to play at their home stadium, owner Nikolay Gigov told
reporters.
Their league clash against Slavia Sofia on Wednesday was
postponed after police refused to provide security for the
match, saying they could not guarantee spectator safety due to
poor conditions at the stadium in the district of Nadezhda.
"Well, we'll play at Cherno More Varna (on Sunday) and
against Levski Sofia (on April 8) but if the situation remains
like this we'll quit and not finish the championship," Gigov
said.
He expected Slavia Sofia to be awarded a 3-0 win for the
game.
"I would like to congratulate Slavia for the win but this is
an attack against us and against football," the Lokomotiv owner
said.
"We have all the necessary documents but the police say we
can't play at our stadium. I've talked to the sports minister
and to the regional governor and they assured me there's no
problem for us playing at the Lokomotiv stadium."
Lokomotiv played their home games at the Vasil Levski
national stadium in the first half of the season but the
Bulgarian Football Union allowed them to return to their ground
for the second part of the championship.
The Railwaymen are 13th in the standings with 17 points from
20 matches, only four above the relegation zone.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing By Alison Wildey)