SOFIA, Sept 4 Strikers Tsvetan Genkov and
Dimitar Rangelov have been called up to the Bulgaria squad for
their opening 2014 World Cup qualifiers against Italy and
Armenia, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Tuesday.
Wisla Krakow's Genkov and Luzern's Rangelov were added to
fill the gap left by Fulham striker Dimitar Berbatov, who was
expected to end his self-imposed international exile.
Bulgaria coach Luboslav Penev called up Berbatov for the
clash with Italy on Sept. 7 and their second consecutive home
match, against Armenia, four days later but the striker said on
Monday he would not return to the team.
Bulgaria have been drawn in qualifying Group B, also
containing Denmark, Czech Republic and Malta.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Stephen Wood)