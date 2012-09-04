SOFIA, Sept 4 Strikers Tsvetan Genkov and Dimitar Rangelov have been called up to the Bulgaria squad for their opening 2014 World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Armenia, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Tuesday.

Wisla Krakow's Genkov and Luzern's Rangelov were added to fill the gap left by Fulham striker Dimitar Berbatov, who was expected to end his self-imposed international exile.

Bulgaria coach Luboslav Penev called up Berbatov for the clash with Italy on Sept. 7 and their second consecutive home match, against Armenia, four days later but the striker said on Monday he would not return to the team.

Bulgaria have been drawn in qualifying Group B, also containing Denmark, Czech Republic and Malta.

