(Adds Stoichkov refusing to confirm)
SOFIA Aug 4 Former European Footballer of the
Year Hristo Stoichkov will take over as the president of the
31-time Bulgarian champions CSKA Sofia, a lawmaker of the ruling
GERB party said on Saturday.
"Yes, I can confirm that Hristo Stoichkov will be the new
president of CSKA," Emil Dimitrov, who is also a president of
the second division team Chavdar Etropole, told local media.
Stoichkov, who is still a Litex Lovech coach, is considered
the best Bulgarian footballer of all time but is also known for
his aggressive manner on the field and frequent arguments with
referees and other players.
He refused to confirm the move.
"When I'm working somewhere, I respect people I work with,"
Stoichkov told reporters. "At this point, I'm entirely focused
on Litex and my commitment and loyalty to the club are the
same."
Flamboyant Stoichkov led Bulgaria to the semi-finals at the
1994 World Cup in the United States - the Balkan country's
biggest achievement in its soccer history.
Stoichkov, 46, who won three league titles and four national
cups as CSKA player in 1980s, is expected to confirm his new
post at a news conference later on Saturday.
SPANISH MODEL
Dimitrov said he and several "very rich businessmen" will
take a controlling share in CSKA after reaching agreement with
the Sofia-club owners.
"I would like to say that the new CSKA will not have a
single majority owner as the shares will be divided," said
Dimitrov.
"The idea is to have the Spanish model of management, like
in Barcelona and Real Madrid and the fans will also have the
right to hold shares."
"But there'll be a news conference on Wednesday and then
you'll learn many interesting details."
CSKA, the most successful Bulgarian club, reached
semi-finals in Europe three times between 1967 and 1989 but have
struggled to revive their former glory in recent years and have
not won the domestic title since 2008.
The Reds, heavily in debt, have been handed a transfer ban
until August 31 by the Bulgarian Football Union over irregular
signing of the Madagascar international Anicet from Chernomorets
Burgas.
Last week, CSKA were lambasted by the local media after they
were beaten over two legs by Slovenia's Mura 05 on the away
goals rule after a 1-1 draw on aggregate in the Europa League's
second qualifying round.
After "the most shameful failure in the club's history",
CSKA have sacked nine players, including captain Todor Yanchev,
citing lack of effort and professionalism.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)