SOFIA, Sept 21 Ten Lokomotiv Plovdiv fans have been detained for violence before the team's domestic league match against Beroe Stara Zagora on Saturday, Bulgarian police said on Sunday.

Police in the southern city of Plovdiv said in a statement that Lokomotiv supporters clashed with riot police outside the stadium in Plovdiv's district of Lauta, throwing stones and other objects at them.

A police officer has been injured when trying to restore order and taken to hospital, they said.

Beroe won the game 3-0 to climb to second place in the standings with 18 points from nine matches, two points behind leaders CSKA Sofia. Lokomotiv are 10th with six points.

Violence inside and outside stadiums has plagued Bulgarian football in recent seasons, endangering the safety of players and fans. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)