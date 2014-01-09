SOFIA Jan 9 Teenaged midfielder Antonio Vutov has left Levski Sofia to join Serie A club Udinese on a 4-1/2 year contract, the 26-times Bulgarian champions said on Thursday.

Vutov became the youngest player to turn out for Levski when he made his debut at the age of 15 years, 307 days in a league match against city rivals Lokomotiv in April 2012.

Since then the 17-year-old, widely considered as one of the most talented young players in Bulgaria, scored three goals in 34 appearances and was a regular member of Bulgarian youth teams.

Udinese are 13th in Serie A with 20 points from 18 matches, six points above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)