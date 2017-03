SOFIA Feb 7 Struggling Bulgarian side Neftochimik Burgas appointed former international Zlatko Yankov as their coach on Friday to help them in their battle against relegation.

The 47-year-old former Levski Sofia, Besiktas and Bulgaria midfielder, who has agreed a contract until the end of the season, replaces Atanas Atanasov who took over at lower league side Spartak Varna.

Yankov, capped 80 times by the Balkan country, was part of the Bulgaria team that reached the 1994 World Cup semi-finals and he also played at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 1996.

Neftochimik, who have a game in hand, are second from bottom and 13 points from safety in the Bulgarian league, which resumes next week after the winter break. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Rex Gowar)