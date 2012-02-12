BERLIN Feb 12 Paolo Guerrero struck late
to give Hamburg SV a 1-0 win at Cologne, the only goal in
the Bundesliga on Sunday.
The Peruvian, perfectly set up by Mladen Petric, dinked the
ball over goalkeeper Michael Rensing in the 88th minute for his
sixth goal of the season.
Hamburg, who have lost only once in 12 Bundesliga outings
since Thorsten Fink was appointed coach, climbed to 10th in the
table with 26 points. Cologne are two behind in 12th.
The goal had been on the cards as Hamburg took control in
the last 20 minutes.
Petric volleyed over the bar and almost immediately missed
an excellent chance in the 73rd minute after a superb one-two
with Guerrero, then Dennis Aogo had a close-range effort saved
by Rensing.
Augsburg and Nuremberg produced a scrappy goalless draw in
their relegation battle, livened up only by a burst of chances
at both ends in the closing minutes.
The rest of the match was bogged down in midfield with
neither side able to string passes together.
Augsburg are 17th in the 18-team standings and in danger of
going straight back into the second division while Nuremberg are
14th with 22 points, four clear of Kaiserslautern in the
relegation playoff place.
