BERLIN Aug 24 Mario Goetze scored an 81st-minute winner after coming on as a late substitute to give champions Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 home victory over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga's opening game on Friday.

Werder appeared to have won a point when Czech defender Theodor Gebre Selassie scored on his Bundesliga debut in the 75th minute.

But six minutes later Robert Lewandowski laid the ball off and Goetze placed a low shot past Sebastian Mielitz to get Dortmund, champions for the last two seasons, off to a winning start.

Marco Reus opened the scoring for Dortmund 11 minutes into his first league appearance following his move from Borussia Moenchengladbach. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)