Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
BERLIN Aug 24 Mario Goetze scored an 81st-minute winner after coming on as a late substitute to give champions Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 home victory over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga's opening game on Friday.
Werder appeared to have won a point when Czech defender Theodor Gebre Selassie scored on his Bundesliga debut in the 75th minute.
But six minutes later Robert Lewandowski laid the ball off and Goetze placed a low shot past Sebastian Mielitz to get Dortmund, champions for the last two seasons, off to a winning start.
Marco Reus opened the scoring for Dortmund 11 minutes into his first league appearance following his move from Borussia Moenchengladbach. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.