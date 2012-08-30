Aug 30 Borussia Moenchengladbach may not have
the massive support of Borussia Dortmund, nor the glamour of
Bayern Munich but they do have one of the most lethal weapons in
the Bundesliga, Juan Arango's left foot.
The Venezuela captain has flown the flag for his country in
European football since 2005 and for much of that time, his
fortunes have been more eagerly followed in his homeland than in
the country where he plays.
First Real Mallorca and at Gladbach, where has been since
2009, he has spent much of that time in teams which have been
fighting relegation rather than challenging for honours.
But at 32, the publicity-shy midfielder from Maracay is
suddenly the centrepiece of Gladbach's team following the
departure of Marco Reus to Borussia Dortmund and defender Dante
to Bayern Munich.
Arango was involved in both goals as Gladbach beat
Hoffenheim 2-1 in their opening match, plonking a free kick on
Mike Hanke's head for the first and scoring the second himself
with a majestic free kick.
He also set up one goal and scored the other as they won 2-1
at Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League qualifier on Wednesday,
although it was not enough to overcome their 3-1 home defeat in
the first leg.
"Arango's left foot is a weapon," said coach Lucien Favre,
whose side visit promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf in the Bundesliga
on Saturday (1630 GMT). "He is outstanding and can make the
different at any moment.
"Sitting on the bench, I thought it was impossible to score
from that free kick."
Other players in the team are now looking to Arango for
inspiration.
"We're happy that we have him. He's not just important
because he scores goals, he is important for the team," said
Granit Xhaka, a new signing from FC Basel.
"He's left foot is phenomenal, there are few like it in
Europe. I can learn a lot from him."
CELEBRATING
Arango has been included in Venezuela's squad for next
month's World Cup qualifiers away to Peru and Paraguay after
patching up a misunderstanding with coach Cesar Farias which led
to speculation he could have been left out.
It is hard to imagine the South American side without their
captain who has been a regular for more than a decade, winning
more over 100 caps.
Before Arango appeared on the scene, making his debut
against Denmark in 1999, Venezuela had only ever won two World
Cup qualifiers and were regularly on the end of some fearful
hammerings.
Since his debut, they have won 18 times, including a
first-ever competitive win over Argentina, and moved ever closer
to qualifying for their first finals.
Having narrowly escaped relegation in 2010-11, when they
were bottom for much of the season, Gladbach finished fourth
under Favre last term.
Gladbach's opponents Duesseldorf won 2-0 at Augsburg last
Saturday, celebrating their return to the Bundesliga after a
15-year absence.
Bayern Munich, who completed the signing of Athletic Bilbao
midfielder Javi Martinez for a reported German record of 40
million euros on Wednesday, host VfB Stuttgart on Sunday (1530),
having started with a 3-0 win at promoted Greuther Fuerth.
Hamburg SV, where Thorsten Fink is favourite to become the
first coaching victim of the season, are away to Werder Bremen
on Saturday (1330). They began with a dismal home defeat against
Nuremberg and have also been knocked out of the German Cup by
lower division opposition.
Nuremberg themselves host holders Borussia Dortmund on
Saturday (1330)
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Patrick
Johnston brian.homewood@thomsonreuters.com; +41 79
917 1402; Reuters Messaging:
brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)