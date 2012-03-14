March 14 Werder Bremen's leading scorer
Claudio Pizarro has been given a two-match ban for slapping
an opponent in Sunday's Bundesliga match against Hanover 96, the
German federation (DFB) said on Wednesday.
The DFB's disciplinary tribunal based its decision on
television footage as the incident, in which the Peruvian
slapped Hanover defender Emanuel Pogatetz, was missed by match
officials.
Pizarro was among the scorers in Bremen's 3-0 win, taking
his tally to 16 and leaving him as joint third top-scorer after
Mario Gomez of Bayern Munich and Schalke 04's Klaas Jan
Huntelaar.
