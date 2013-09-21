Soccer-Asia presses FIFA for urgent solution to Israeli-Palestinian dispute
ZURICH, Feb 28 Asian football's governing body (AFC) has called on FIFA to urgently solve a long-running dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the African Champions League Group B matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Cotonsport Garoua (Cameroon) 1 Esperance ST (Tunisia) 2 Recreativo Libolo (Angola) 2 Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Esperance ST 6 5 0 1 9 4 15 2 Cotonsport Garoua 6 2 2 2 5 6 8 3 Sewe Sport 6 1 2 3 5 6 5 4 Recreativo Libolo 6 1 2 3 8 11 5
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Borussia Dortmund Postponed Eintracht Frankfurt - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Danny Blum 6 Arminia Bielefeld (II) 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)