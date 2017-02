Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the African Champions League Semifinal second leg matches on Sunday Semifinal Sunday, October 21, second leg Al Ahly Cairo (Egypt) - Sunshine Stars (Nigeria) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sunshine Stars - Al Ahly Cairo 3-3. Al Ahly Cairo win 4-3 on aggregate. Saturday, October 20, second leg Esperance ST (Tunisia) - TP Mazembe (DR Congo) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: TP Mazembe - Esperance ST 0-0. Esperance ST win 1-0 on aggregate.