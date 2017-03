Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the African Champions League Semifinal second leg matches on Saturday Semifinal Saturday, September 27, second leg CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) - AS V. Club (DR Congo) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: AS V. Club - CS Sfaxien 2-1. AS V. Club win 4-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Semifinal, second leg Sunday, September 28 TP Mazembe (DR Congo) v ES Setif (Algeria) (1300)