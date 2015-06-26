Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
June 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the African Champions League Group B matches on Friday Friday, June 26 Al Merreikh (Sudan) 2 MC El Eulma (Algeria) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Al Merreikh 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- ES Setif 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 USM Alger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 MC El Eulma 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 27 ES Setif (Algeria) v USM Alger (Algeria) (2130)
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S