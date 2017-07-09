July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the African Champions League Group C matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 Esperance ST (Tunisia) 4 Saint George (Ethiopia) 0 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) 1 AS V. Club (Democratic Republic of the Congo) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Esperance ST 6 3 3 0 11 4 12 2 Mamelodi Sundowns 6 2 3 1 6 4 9 ------------------------- 3 Saint George 6 1 2 3 2 7 5 4 AS V. Club 6 1 2 3 7 11 5 1-2: Next round