Soccer-Ceballos to sign for Real Madrid, Betis boss Haro says
MADRID, July 10 Dani Ceballos is leaving Real Betis and is set to sign for Real Madrid, Angel Haro, president of Betis, said on Monday.
July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the African Champions League Group C matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 Esperance ST (Tunisia) 4 Saint George (Ethiopia) 0 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) 1 AS V. Club (Democratic Republic of the Congo) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Esperance ST 6 3 3 0 11 4 12 2 Mamelodi Sundowns 6 2 3 1 6 4 9 ------------------------- 3 Saint George 6 1 2 3 2 7 5 4 AS V. Club 6 1 2 3 7 11 5 1-2: Next round
July 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Gold Cup Group C matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 Curacao 0 Jamaica 2 Mexico 3 El Salvador 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Mexico 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Jamaica 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 3 El Salvador 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 4 Curacao 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-2: Next round
July 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Gold Cup matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 Mexico 3 Hedgardo Marin 8, Elias Hernandez 29, Orbelin Pineda 55 El Salvador 1 Nelson Bonilla 10 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 53,133 - - - Curacao 0 Jamaica 2 Romario Williams 58, Darren Mattocks 73 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Saturday, July 8 Martinique 2 Kevin Parse