Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the African Champions League Group A matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 WAC Casablanca (Morocco) 2 ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) 1 Friday, August 12 Al Ahly Cairo (Egypt) 2 Zesco United (Zambia) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 WAC Casablanca 5 3 1 1 5 2 10 2 Zesco United 5 2 2 1 9 8 8 3 Al Ahly Cairo 5 1 2 2 6 7 5 4 ASEC Abidjan 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S