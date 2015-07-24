Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the African Champions League Group A matches on Friday Friday, July 24 Smouha (Egypt) 0 TP Mazembe (DR Congo) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 TP Mazembe 3 1 2 0 2 0 5 2 Al Hilal 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 ------------------------- 3 Smouha 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 4 MA Tetouan 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 1-2: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 26 MA Tetouan (Morocco) v Al Hilal (Sudan) (2030)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.