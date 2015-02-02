Feb 2 Australia forward Tim Cahill is leaving the New York Red Bulls by mutual consent, the Major League Soccer team announced on Monday.

There was no immediate word on where he was headed, though one Australian newspaper said Chinese team Shanghai Shenhua had made the 35-year-old a lucrative offer.

"I am now looking forward to my next chapter, which I will announce in due course," Cahill said on the Red Bulls (www.newyorkredbulls.com).

Cahill is leaving New York a year before the end of his contract.

"After much deliberation, we have agreed that this decision is best for all involved," said Red Bulls sporting director Ali Curtis.

Cahill joined New York in 2012 from English Premier League club Everton, and scored 14 goals for the Red Bulls.

He is Australia's all-time leading scorer, with 39 goals, and last weekend helped his country win the Asian Cup. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Ken Ferris)