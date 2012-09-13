YAOUNDE, Sept 13 Cameroon's sports minister has
suspended French coach Denis Lavagne less than a year after he
took the helm of the national team following an embarrassing
defeat to lowly-ranked Cape Verde, Cameroon's state television
said on Thursday.
Cameroon, four-times winners of the African Nations Cup, are
in danger of missing out on a place at the next finals in South
Africa after losing 2-0 to the tiny Atlantic archipelago nation
in Praia on Saturday, in the first leg of the final round of
qualifiers.
Lavagne had been suspended with full pay until the end of
his contract in October, the television said. Jean Paul Akono,
who led Cameroon's squad to Olympic gold in Sydney 2000, has
been appointed as interim coach, with Martin Ntoungou Mpile as
assistant.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Clare Fallon)