Aug 27 Cameroon's record goalscorer Samuel Eto'o has retired from international football, the four-time African player of the year announced on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, who recently signed for Premier League Everton, scored 56 goals in 118 appearances after making his debut as a 15-year-old in 1997.

"I wish to inform you that I hereby put a definitive end to my international career," Eto'o said in a statement on his Facebook page.

"On this occasion, I wish to thank all Africans in particular and all my fans around the world for their love and unconditional support. Find here the expression of my deep gratitude."

Eto'o played at four World Cups, won two African Cup of Nations, in 2000 and 2002, and was part of the team that were crowned Olympic champions in 2000.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)