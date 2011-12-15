DAKAR Dec 15 A disciplinary hearing
decision about Samuel Eto'o will be announced on Friday,
Cameroon soccer authorities said, adding that media reports that
the striker had been suspended for seven games were
"speculation".
"The decision has not been made known. This is all
speculation," Tombi A Roko Sidiki, secretary general of the
Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), said on Thursday in
response to rumours and media reports that Eto'o had been
suspended.
Cameroon team captain Eto'o, who signed for Russian Premier
League club Anzhi Makhachkala for a record salary in August, was
summoned to a disciplinary hearing along with vice-captain Eyong
Enoh on Monday after players went on strike in November, forcing
the abandonment of a friendly in Algeria.
The players said they had not received money promised for
their appearance in a four-nation tournament in Morocco the
previous weekend.
"The decision will be made known on Friday and it will be
published on the federation's website," Sidiki said by telephone
from Yaounde.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa and George Fominyen; Writing by Bate
Felix; Editing by Clare Fallon)