Oct 18 Stephen Hart quit as Canada's head coach on Thursday after his team crashed out of World Cup qualifying with a humiliating 8-1 defeat to Honduras two days earlier.

The Canadian Soccer Association (CSA) said they had accepted Hart's resignation.

"We would like to thank Stephen Hart for his contribution to the Canadian Soccer Association and Canada's Men's National Team Program," said Victor Montagliani, CSA president.

"Mr. Hart has served as an exemplary model for the game at both the national and international levels. During his tenure with the association, he earned the respect of the Canadian soccer community and helped to raise the profile of the game in this country."

The former Trinidad international had previously coached Canada at youth level. In 45 games in charge of the senior team, Hart compiled a record of 20 wins, 10 draws and 15 losses. (Reporting by Simon Evans)